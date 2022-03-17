NERC assures Nigerians of stability in electricity supply

Chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission Sanusi Garba has assured Nigerians that the concerted efforts at resolving challenges in the electric power supply chain will bring back supply to the threshold of over 4,000MW soon.

Speaking at a press briefing on the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) state, Garba refuted some of the false narratives trending in the media as the cause of instability in the network.

He attributed the challenges in the value chain to three significant events as the scheduled maintenance of the Shell Afam vandalism on the gas pipeline to Okpai Power Plant, and pigging of the pipeline supplying gas to Calabar Power Plant.

The Chairman said the combined effect of these three incidents happening when the hydro stations are operating below optimal level due to low water levels accounted for a reduction in the supply of over 1,000megawatts to the national grid.

Garba added that efforts at restoring the lost capacities and the possibility of signing the contract by Okpai 2 Power Plant, a newly constructed power plant with direct access to gas supply, will restore available capacity to over 4,000megawatts soon.