The presidents of the Republics of Cuba and Nicaragua have joined the growing list of countries congratulating President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on his victory in the February 25 presidential election.

Also, the Developing Eight Organisations for Economic Cooperation has also extended felicitations to the President-elect on his electoral success.

This is according to a statement by Tinubu’s spokesman, Tunde Rahman, on Saturday.

He stated that in a congratulatory letter to Asiwaju Tinubu signed by President Maguel Bermudez, the Cuban Government described his election as a reaffirmation of the will to continue to strengthen the historic relations of friendship between the two countries.

On its part, Nicaragua expressed her best wishes for Nigeria’s peace and prosperity.

“Our best wishes for peace and prosperity of Nigeria, while reiterating our unwavering commitment to continue strengthening the fraternal bonds of solidarity and brotherhood that unite our people and governments,” the letter signed by President Daniel Saavedra and Rosario’s Murillo stated.

The D8 statement, signed by its Secretary-General, Nigerian-born Ambassador Isiaka Imam, showered praises on Nigeria for its active membership of the organisation founded more than 25 years ago.

It declared, “Nigeria is a staunch member of the D8 Organisation. The country graciously hosts the D8 Health and Social Protection in Abuja and is on track to host the D8 Centre for Small and Medium Enterprises. Nigeria is also preparing to host the first D8 Private Sector-driven Energy Forum in Lagos in mid-2023.”

Expressing the organisation’s confidence that Nigeria under the Bola Tinubu-led government would be more peaceful and prosperous and emerge as an economic powerhouse in Africa and on the global stage.

“We look forward to working with your administration to realise the aims and objectives of our organisation.” The D8 added.