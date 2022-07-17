Ortom, Atiku, Okowa, others congratulate Adeleke as Osun governor-elect

Following the victory of Senator Ademola Adeleke at the Osun governorship elections, congratulatory messages have been pouring in and the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has also joined in congratulating him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Governor Ortom praised Senator Adeleke for his steadfastness, hard work and commitment to the welfare of the people that earned him the victory, saying “ the people have spoken”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a congratulatory message to Adeleke, Ortom praised the people of Osun state, the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC), the media , civil society organizations (CSOs) and the security operatives for ensuring that the will of the people prevailed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He also counselled Senator Adeleke not to take the trust and confidence for granted, just as he urged him to carry everybody along.

The Governor noted that the people expect him to change the narrative by bringing positive changes to the state of Osun.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Benue leader urged Adeleke to sustain and improve his family reputation of excellence, dignity and leadership so that Osun state can regain her glory under his administration.

Governor Ortom also expressed confidence that the victory of the party in Osun State will further change the political map of the South West as the PDP is ready to rescue the country from its undertakers in the APC.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Presidential flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic party Atiku Abubakar has also joined in congratulating Senator Adeleke on his victory at the polls.

Atiku took to his verified social media handle to celebrate the feat stating that Adeleke’s triumph was a well-fought victory.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

He thanked all stakeholders who contributed to the success, and felicitated the people of Osun State ‘for proving that power indeed belongs to the people’.

Delta state governor Ifeanyi Okowa who is also the party’s vice-presidential candidate, congratulated the governor-elect and the people of Osun. He said the victory has set the momentum for the future calling for unity in the party

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sokoto state governor Aminu Tambuwal and his Bauchi state counterpart Bala Mohammed also congratulated the Osun governor-elect

Advertisement

Advertisement