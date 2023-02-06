Republicans have ousted Democrat Ilhan Omar of Minnesota from her committee post in a sign of escalating tensions in the US Congress.

Advertisement

They voted to remove Ms Omar from the House Foreign Affairs Committee over her past comments about Israel.

Republicans said “the move sent a strong statement against antisemitism.”

But Democrats and Ms Omar said it was “revenge” after two Republicans were ousted from committees in 2020 when Democrats held a House majority.

Advertisement

Ms Omar also suggested she was being removed due to her being a Muslim woman who immigrated to the US as a refugee.

Republicans secured a majority in the House of Representatives following the midterm elections in November, and members voted along party lines to remove Ms Omar on Thursday.

She is one of three ‘high-profile’ Democrats to lose a committee assignment under the new House majority, which is led by Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Advertisement

Some Republicans – including Mr McCarthy – argued Ms Omar should not serve on the powerful foreign affairs committee owing to her past comments about Israel that have, at times, been criticised by members from both parties.

Ms Omar apologised in 2019 for implying money was behind support for Israel.

Members of both parties, including then-Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi, condemned her comments as anti-Semitic as they invoked bigoted stereotypes about Jewish people using money for influence.

Advertisement

“Antisemitism is real and I am grateful for Jewish allies and colleagues who are educating me on the painful history of anti-Semitic tropes,” Ms Omar said in a statement.

On Thursday, Democrats, including Jewish members, also said Ms Omar had taken appropriate steps to educate herself about antisemitism.