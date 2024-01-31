The Turkish Parliament has striped an imprisoned opposition lawmaker of his parliamentary privileges, contradicting a verdict issued by the country’s highest court in September.

According to the report, following months of legal and political turbulence in which two of Turkey’s top courts clashed, the Court of Appeals’ judgment to dismiss Can Atalay, a lawyer and human rights activist elected to the parliament in May while imprisoned, was read in the Turkish parliament.

Meanwhile, the Constitutional Court ordered Atalay’s release, citing violations of his freedoms and the right to hold office.

In November, the court of appeals took the unprecedented step of filing a criminal complaint against Constitutional Court justices who ruled for the politician’s release, accusing them of violating the Constitution.

As the court’s decision was read in parliament by Deputy Speaker, Bekir Bozdag, opposition lawmakers rushed to the podium.

Some booed and held up signs reading “Freedom to Can Atalay”.

Atalay was convicted last year, along with seven other defendants, of attempting to overthrow the government for organizing nationwide protests in 2013. He rejected the accusation but was sentenced to 18 years in prison.