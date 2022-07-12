Tinubu support Groups collapse structures for 2023 Elections

Different support groups in Ondo State that worked for the emergence of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the Presidential flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress, APC, have agreed to collapsed their structures to ensure the party’s victory in the 2023 general election.

The groups also agreed to form a coalition to mobilise more support for Tinubu’s victory.

They reached the agreement at a meeting in Akure, which was attended by prominent leaders of the party.

There were many support groups that worked for different aspirants, before the emergence of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the presidential candidate at the All Progressives Congress, APC primary election in June.

In Ondo state, members of these groups have resolved to collapse their structures to work as a team.

This is one of the decisions reached at this meeting, attended by APC chieftains and members of the groups.

Chieftains of the party, including constitutional lawyer, Tunji Abayomi, the state chairman of APC, Ade Adetimehin and a former Deputy Governor of the state, Ali Olanusi among others, stressed the need for all the support groups to work as a team.

They agreed that the merged group should work under the supervision of Govenor Rotimi Akeredolu and align with the party structure in the state.

The groups were all created to push the Presidential aspiration of the Former Governor of Lagos and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He has since emerged the Presidential candidate of the Party at a keenly contested Primary held at the Eagle Square Abuja where he defeated Former Transport Minister, Rotimi Amaechi and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to second and third positions respectively.

Former Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, Jigawa State Governor, Muhammed Badaru Abubakar, and Others stepped down for the former Lagos State Governor.

The various groups have now collapsed theri structures to work for the Presidential aspirant in the 2023 Elections.

