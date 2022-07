Oyo Assembly loses member, Ademola Popoola

The member representing Ibadan Southeast constituency II at Oyo state House of Assembly, Ademola Olusegun Popoola is dead.

Mr. Popoola died Tuesday evening at University College Hospital ( UCH ) after suffering from Kidney related disease.

He was aged 46 years.

A family member who confirmed the incident, said Mr. Ademola was supposed to be transferred abroad for surgery before he died.

Popoola until the time of his death was the Chairman of the Committee on Local Government, Chieftaincy Matters.

