Hon Popoola’s Death, A Grievous Loss to Assembly – Oyo Speaker

The Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Hon Adebo Ogundoyin has described as grievous and heartbreaking the news of the death of member representing Ibadan SouthEast Constituency 2, Hon Ademola Olusegun Popoola.

The Speaker in a condolence message said the Lawmaker who had been receiving treatment at the University College Hospital, UCH Ibadan gave up the ghost on Tuesday night.

According to the statement, Hon Popoola aged 45 was until his death the Chairman, Oyo State House of Assembly Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters.

” The news of the death of one of the most active, vibrant and resourceful lawmakers in the 9th Oyo State House of Assembly, Hon Ademola Popoola popularly called Popson came to me and everyone in the House as a rude shock. We are deeply saddened and grieved by this painful and untimely exit of one of us. This is unbearable. He was a patriotic, selfless and hardworking lawmaker who gave his best for the service of Oyo State House of Assembly, his constituents and indeed the entire people of Oyo State. ” Oyo Speaker said.

Hon Ogundoyin, who said he was personally distraught on hearing of the sad departure of Hon Popoola stated that the incident was a bitter pill to swallow for everyone in the State Assembly.

” I have been visiting him in the hospital and he has been showing signs of recovery. Little did i know that i was seeing him for the last time few days ago when i went in company of some lawmakers. ”

He described him as a peace loving and easy-going gentleman who was admired by all.

“We just lost a bridge builder, a man of peace and a gentleman par-excellent . He will be sorely missed by everyone of us”

The Speaker noted that the dedicated and selfless nature of Hon Popoola as well as his quality representation in the House as a member of the 9th Oyo State House of Assembly earned him the return ticket of the PDP in Ibadan SouthEast 2 State Constituency.

” Unfortunately, Hon Popoola has bid the world goodbye at such a very tender age. He has written his name in gold in the Oyo State House of Assembly as a one who contributed immensely to lawmaking and legislative activities. We started the 9th Assembly together but alas he ended the race less than a year to the finish line

” My condolences to his entire family, his wife and children and to the good people of Ibadan SouthEast State Constituency. We are however happy that he has not died in vain. His humanitarian and political legacies live on. I also condole with the Oyo State Government and the entire PDP family in the State on this irreplaceable loss. ” Hon Ogundoyin said.

