Gov. Soludo seeks strategic partnership with UNDP

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo has charged the International community, notably the United Nations system on active participatory roles to assist the country and Anambra State.

Governor Soludo was speaking when a United Nations delegation led by Mr. Marthias Schmale, Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, paid him a courtesy visit at the Governor’s Lodge in Amawbia.

Professor Soludo emphasised that his government wants Anambra to be a model for the rest of the world in terms of becoming a livable and successful state.

In his response, Mathias Schmale said their visit was to become acquainted with the South East and dispel the misconception that they are exclusively interested in the North East.