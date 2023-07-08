The quest to reduce poverty, improve state Economic viability, provide portable water supply, eradicate open defecation in the society involve collective responsibility of government of all tiers.

This informed the inauguration of Enugu State Economic Planning Commission headed by Governor Peter Mbah, involving local Council executives and relevant Government Agencies.

There is no doubt that economic viability of any society is incumbent in the policies and programmes the government institute to revamp it’s economy.

Advertisement

Despite the dwindling cash flows from the center to the state coffers, the states are challenged to evolve viable programmes to improve their earnings.

This was evidence in some of the programmes introduced by Governor Peter Mbah’s administration since inception, now supported by this partnership with the local government association..

The partnership is expected to evolve joint execution of strategic Programmes of government that will improve the wellbeing of the people.

The focus of the programmes for execution are in the area of infrastructure water resources, sanitation , Education , quality healthcare delivery and access to electricity.

ALGON chairman,Okechukwu Edeh expressed their determination to partner the state government for the good of the people.

Advertisement

The partnership is expected to drive governance down to the people in short and long term basis to ensure sustainability of the project and to create a viable economy for investment to flourish.