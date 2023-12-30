Coalition of civil society organisation and International Human Rights Commission Civil Society Organisations have commended Enugu state Governor Peter Mbah for establishing Smart Schools concept that will be replicated in the 260 wards of the state.

They made their assessment known after being conducted round the first Smart School Project at Owo, in Nkanu East council Area of the State.

Education is a driver of development and one of the strongest instruments for reducing poverty, improving health, and promotes peace and stability.

Education drives long-term economic growth, spurs innovation, strengthens institutions, and fosters social cohesion.

A sector, Governor Peter Mbah promised to devote substantial resources to, through the establishment of smart Schools in each of the 260 political wards of Enugu state.

The Governor went further to announce 30% funds to be allocated to the Education sector from the 2024 budget.

Conducting the Civil Society Organization members round the Proto Type of the Smart School, Enugu state commissioner of education spoke on the goals handed down to them by the Governor.

The Civil Society Organisation expressed satisfaction at the infrastructure and quality of training given to teachers that will teach in the schools.

The teachers who have been undergoing a series of trainings, share their experience that would prepare them for the task ahead.

Governor Peter Mbah upon resumption of office read out 8 programmes to revamp the state Economy exponentially, to make the state investors destination, Grow the state GDP by 700 %, construct smart schools in all the wards and most recently announced to budget 30% for state education development among others.