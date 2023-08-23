Governor of Enugu State Peter Mbah has expressed satisfaction with the state’s progress in handling security concerns and insurgencies.

He also assures that Enugu remains accessible and secure for business purposes.

According to Governor Mbah, the new state Commissioner of Police, Kanayo Uzuegbu, visited the Government House in Enugu on Tuesday for a visit aimed at promoting friendship and collaboration.

The Governor also stated that Enugu had thrown out unlawful sit-at-home workers, adding that the state’s security program, the Distress Response Squad (DRS), and its complementing Command and Control Centre, would further safeguard the state when fully operational in a few weeks.

Advertisement

He said: “The Distress Response Squad (DRS), which pilot scheme will be commissioned today, is going to house over a hundred very highly sophisticated and technologically equipped vehicles when fully launched.

“We are going to have security surveillance cameras installed in all the vehicles of the DRS. Those security surveillance cameras will have the capability of facial recognition and number plate recognition.

“We are already constructing the Command and Control Centre, which will be ready for commissioning in a few weeks. The idea is that we can monitor from that location what is going on across our cities and all the communities in the state.

Advertisement

“We are doing this in partnership with the police and this is a demonstration of the state’s commitment to supporting the police in fighting crime. And I want to assure you that we are going to continue in that trend to ensure that together we rid criminality out of our state.”

Mbah, while also aligning with the new CP’s resolve to rid the state of every criminal element, said the state was investing heavily in technology to prevent and solve crimes, and urged those still inclined to crimes to embrace the new order or be prepared to meet the penalty.

The governor assured the CP of the government’s total support, saying his administration would “provide all the required resources necessary for us to attain a peaceful and fully secure Enugu State.”

In response, CP Uzuegbu stated that he had already noticed the numerous axes and highways in the state that were under threat of insecurity, and promised the people of their safety, stating that he had since gone to work to consolidate what had been accomplished.

Advertisement

“My vision and mission here is to ensure that people here in this state will sleep with their two eyes closed. I know that this is a home of tourism; I want to assure you that visitors who are here for tourism will be safe. I want a state where the people will come here and do their business every day of the week, invest and create job opportunities for our teeming population. I want to have a state where there is a sense of belonging and unity in diversity. This is my motto, my vision and my mission.

“I am a man of war. All perpetrators of all kinds of criminalities should repent of their sins or be ready to meet their Waterloo. I want them to rethink and repent because, under my watch, Enugu State will be very hot for them. I will deal ruthlessly with those who are ruthless to the state. This I can assure you,” he emphasised.