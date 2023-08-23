Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has inaugurated a 12-member committee to monitor the distribution of N5 billion Naira in federal government palliatives in the state.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring that the distribution process is totally nonpartisan, transparent, and credible.

The state government formed the committee over the weekend, after the federal government announced the countrywide palliatives, which included N4 billion in rice and maize from the strategic maize reserve (SMR) worth at least N1 billion.

The Governor said the palliative is only one of the many steps the government has taken to relieve people of the difficulties arising from the fuel subsidy removal and strengthen the economy.

According to him, the government has formed a committee to make the process of distributing palliatives as nonpartisan, transparent, participatory, and credible as possible, emphasizing that the government trusts their judgment and commitment to getting the palliatives to the state’s most remote and remote corners.

The Governor praised members of the committee for agreeing to serve the state, pushing them to make Kwara a shining example, and stating that other states are already following the Kwara State Government’s procedures.

The committee’s mandate includes reaching out to various stakeholders and communities, such as labor unions, trade unions, and marketers, in order to develop a list of beneficiaries that is as representative as possible.

The group will also coordinate and distribute the rice palliative in 10kg bags, as well as advise the government on the best method to handle the palliative’s maize component.

According to the terms of reference, the timeline for the assignment would be decided by many criteria, such as the receipt of the remaining N2 billion to be provided to the state, which would subsequently be utilized to acquire new consignments of commodities.

Commissioner of Police Ebunoluwa Rotimi Adelesi spoke on behalf of the committee, saying, “We thank His Excellency for finding us worthy and for having faith in us to be members of this committee.” We pledged to be open and honest. We will not let the Governor or the state down.”

The police chief told the governor that members of the committee would consider the persons who should be given palliatives: the deserving ones.

Adelesi went on to say that they would follow the terms of reference and would be open with the public about what they were doing, vowing that they would not let the governor down.

Members of the committee are CP Adelesi; the Emir of Shonga, Dr Haliru Yahaya; Abdulrasheed Shafi (DSS); Prof Hamzah Abdulraheem (Secretary General of JNI, Kwara State); Bishop Sunday Timothy Adewole (CAN); Dr Lawal Olohungbebe (CSO); Mrs Grace Funke Bolaji (CSO); Dr Saudat AbdulBaqi; Stephen Owoyale; Comrade Yusuf Bashir (people living with disabilities); Binta Abubakar Mora (NUJ); and Abdulrahman Babatunde Ameen (Secretary).