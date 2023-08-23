Taraba State Governor Kefas Agbu has inaugurated a Palliative Care Committee that will ensure implementation of the interventions rolled out by the state Government.

Residents of the state are calling on the governor to ensure the 5billion given by President Bola Tinubu gets to the target audience.

Governor Agbu urged them to ensure full implementation of the state government’s palliative measures.

He charged them to be diligent, honest, and impartial in discharging their duty.

Advertisement

The Chairman of the Palliative Committee, Saleh Saad, thanks the Governor for finding them worthy of such a noble assignment.

The residents of the state speak on the 5 billion naira given to each states by the federal government as part of palliatives measure.

Members of the Committee are drawn from Ministries, Boards and Agencies, the Muslim Council, CAN and the National Council For Women Society.