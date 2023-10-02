Taraba State Governor Kefas Agbu has promised to set up a Palliative Market where foodstuff will be sold at a cheaper price.

Governor Agbu who made the disclosure during an interactive session with media practitioners in the state said that welfare of the residents is important to his administration and he is mindful of the hardship people are passing through as result of the removal of subsidy on fuel by the federal government.

This is the third time governor Kefas Agbu will hold an interactive session with journalists in the state since he assumed office in May 29th this year.

The meeting is to give members of the pen profession in Taraba State opportunities to ask questions as well as to set an agenda for the governor.

The governor revealed some policies and programmes of his administration while restating his commitment to ensuring every child in Taraba has access to quality education.

The governor also announced his intention to open a palliative market where food items will be sold at reduced price.

Journalists took turns to ask questions, to which the Governor provided answers.

The parley was attended by the speaker, Deputy Speaker, the Chief of Staff, members of the state house of assembly, several top government functionaries as well as practicing journalists in the state.