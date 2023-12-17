Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has launched the Lagos Market Trader Money.

He also promised to give N50,000 to fifteen thousand market men and women across markets in Lagos State.

Governor Sanwoolu said this at the Inauguration of the MIDDLE-LEVEL FOOD AGRO-HUB at Idi- Oro in Mushin.

The middle-level food Agro-hub, the first in Lagos, which sits on 6400 square meters of land at Idi-Oro, Mushin.

Residents of Mushin welcome Governor Sanwoolu and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat to the hub, which heralds a turning point in the State’s Food Distribution System.

The new facility which is part of the State’s Food System Transformation Agenda, adopted as a measure to improve the current system is inundated by wastage, post-harvest losses, traffic congestion, and other inefficiencies that result in the loss of over 50% of agricultural produce, especially in perishables.

For Governor Sanwoolu, this is to enhance food production, which would help attain the goal of meeting 40% of Lagos State’s food requirements by 2025.

The governor used the occasion to announced as palliative, the launch of Lagos Market Trader Money to market men and women across the state.

The mid-level Agro-produce Hub, Mushin will be followed with the construction of an additional three Hubs at Agege, Ajah, and Abule-ado areas of the State.

This development is based on a 5-year Agricultural and Food Systems Roadmap (2021-2026) of the Lagos state government.