The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja has instructed mid-level officers in the Nigerian Army to lead by example in the current effort to ameliorate security difficulties plaguing various parts of the country.

General Lagbaja delivered the charge during a lecture titled “Crafting My Command Philosophy As Chief of Army Staff Nigerian Army Within Nigeria’s Contemporary And Emerging Security Environment” to students of Senior Course 46 at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College in Jaji, Kaduna.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to the Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, the Army Chief described leadership by example, as the most reliable leadership style, where the leader models the behavior he wants to see in his team members.

The COAS went on to say that he expects commanders at all levels to lead by example and spread such a healthy culture throughout the Nigerian Army.

According to Gen. Lagbaja, exceptional leadership will have a good impact on operational efficiency in the ongoing struggle to combat instability.

Advertisement

He stated that as COAS, he will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the Nigerian Army remains operationally effective in all of its endeavors.

The Commandant of the College, Air Vice Marshall Hassan Alhaji, while speaking at the end of the lecture, expressed appreciation to the COAS for practically taking the lead by delivering the lecture in person and sharing his thoughts to guide the officers on the direction he is taking the Nigerian Army.

Advertisement

He urged the officers to imbibe the leadership qualities espoused by the COAS to sharpen their command capabilities and effectively deliver on assigned tasks.

Earlier in the day, the Chief of Army Staff paid a visit to troops from the 198 Special Forces Battalion in Afaka in Kaduna state’s Igabi Local Government Area.

Advertisement

In his address to the military, Gen. Lagbaja expressed satisfaction with the troops’ operational engagements and praised them for successfully eradicating rebels from the state’s Rigasa-Afaka axis.

He urged them to maintain the current pace of operations in order to totally eliminate the insurgents from their hideouts and assured the troops that their welfare would take precedence under his direction.