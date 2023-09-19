The Nigerian Army has called on its officers to create tactical operation plans based on higher command instructions and collaborate with various stakeholders and sister agencies in order to address security challenges more effectively.

The Chief of Training staff Maj. Gen. Sanni Gambo made the call while speaking the opening ceremony of 2 Division operations planning cadre in 2023 in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

The cadre is an annual event organized to refresh officers on contemporary operational realities of the Nigerian Army.

According to the General Officer commanding of the 2Division Nigerian Army, this Year’s Operations Planning Cadre would include presentation periods, hands-on exercises and interactive Sessions.

To the Chief of Training staff Maj. Gen. Sanni Gambo, the training is an Improved version of the previous which objectives is to address contemporary security issues.

He urged the participants to deploy every knowledge they acquire in reshaping Nigeria’s security system.

This annual event serves as a crucial platform for enhancing the skills and knowledge of middle cadre officers within the Nigerian Army, ultimately contributing to improved national security.