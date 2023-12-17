Ahead of the 2024 Edo state Governorship Election, more people are Showing interest to fly the flag of the All Progressives Congress to win the September off cycle poll.

The latest is the former Executive Director of NDDC Charles Arhiavbere.

For weeks, party members and supporters have been rallying to strategize and mobilize for their chosen aspirant.

The APC secretariat on airport road in Benin City has become a beehive of activities as aspirants and their supporters visit to make their intentions known.

It’s now the turn of Charles Arhiavbere to meet with the state party executive.

As the party members geared to ascertain who to elect flagbearer, the former NDDC Executive Director addressed some concerns of the people of the state.

The enthusiasm and dedication of party members and supporters are evident as they work towards securing a viable candidate come September Governorship Election.