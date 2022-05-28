Senator Folarin wins Oyo APC Governorship ticket

The Senator representing Oyo Central Senator District, Teslim Folarin has won the Oyo State governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress.

Folarin was declared winner by the Secretary of the Committee who served as the Returning Officer, Abdullahi Abubarkar Kuso after scoring 954 votes at the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium formerly Liberty Stadium, Oke Ado, Ibadan.

Eleven votes were declared void, but two aspirants including legal luminary, Chief Adeniyi Akintola and the 2019 APC candidate, Chief Adebayo Adelabu were not at the primary.

Three other aspirants namely, Azeez Adeduntan, Akeem Alao and Akeem Agbaje were at the event. Ex-Minister of Communication, Adebayo Shittu was also at the primary.

Akintola had on Thursday announced he would not be participating at the primary alleging that the process has been skewed to favour a particular aspirant.

He also later submitted a petition to the Primary Appeal Committee claiming that he had emerged winner at a primary which held at Trans Amusement Park, Ibadan on Thursday, which was the exact day fixed by the national Secretariat for the election.

Other scores as announced by Kuso are Akeem Alao six votes, Adebayo Adelabu 327 votes, Azeez Adeduntan 2 votes, Akeem Agbaje 15 votes and Adeniyi Akintola no vote.