Zulum wins APC Governorship ticket in Borno

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum has been declared winner of the APC governorship primaries ahead of the forthcoming general elections in 2023.

Uba Maigari Ahmadu, Chairman of the APC Governorship and House of Assembly primaries for Borno State, announced that Zulum won with 1,411 votes by delegates.

He explained that 1,560 voters were registered for the primaries, while 1,422 voters were accredited, out of which 1,411 votes were recorded with no record of invalid votes.

Zulum in his acceptance speech, thanked delegates and stakeholders, after which he revealed his position on the calls for him to become Vice President.

He added that the recent killings in the state, still remain to face more security challenges before people’s lives and property are protected to sustain peace.