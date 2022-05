The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa has emerged the candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Agege Constituency 1.

Obasa pulled 25 votes to emerge winner following the withdrawal of another aspirant, Dada Olusegun who was absent at the primary election.

Speaking with TVC News Obasa dedicated his victory to the people, thanking them for their support.

The exercise was described by the State Assembly elections monitoring team as a peaceful one.