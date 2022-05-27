Yishawu Gbolahan, Noheem Adams win APC LAHA primaries

Member representing Eti-Osa Constituency 2 in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Gbolahan Yishawu has won the APC ticket for the Lagos Assembly.

The incumbent defeated three other aspirants to emerge victorious in the contest.

Announcing the result, chairman of the electoral committee, Tolani Sulaimon said Mr Yishawu polled the highest number of votes.

In his reaction, agent to one of the contestants said the exercise was free and fair and believes that the party members have spoken through the delegate while pledging his support for the winner

Mr Yishawu commended the exercise and thank the delegates and other party stakeholders while pledging more dividends of democracy.

Similarly, lawmaker representing Eti-Osa Constituency 1, Noheem Adams has emerged candidate of the party for the constituency. Mr Noheem polled 29 out of 30 votes cast to defeat two other contenders.