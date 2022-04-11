Group Says Osinbajo Presidency is a Win-Win For APC

Reaction has Continued to trail the Declaration of the Vice President,Yemi Osinbajo to run for the office of the President come 2023.

In Ekiti State, a Group named Osinbajo Grassroot Organization Staged a Walk through the City Center to the Party Secretariat to State their Belief in the Candidacy of the Vice President to Lead the Country from 2023

The Leader of the Group,Femi Adeleye says an Osinbajo Presidency is the best option for the APC to bring about Sustainability and Development as he reveals that Groups have been clamouring for his emergence for over two years now,and meetings intensified in the last two weeks with threats to go to Court if he does not run for the Office

When asked about Clash of interest, especially with the earlier declaration of the Former Governor of Lagos State , Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Adeleye says the Place of the National Leader in the APC cannot be disputed and there is no rivalry of any sort, insisting that Tinubu will work for the emergence of Professor Yemi Osinbajo at the Primaries.

Reacting, the Party Representative Says the most important thing at this time is the Peaceful coexistence of Members irrespective of Loyalty to one Candidate or the other, reiterating the importance of working together to ensure that the Southwest gets the Slot at the Primaries.