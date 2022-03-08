We will work to ensure Oluwabamise gets Justice – Lagos Speaker, Obasa

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, has promised that the legislative arm of the State Government will ensure that justice is served in the case of the alleged murder of Bamise Ayanwole.

Honourable Obasa disclosed this while addressing some protesters who stormed the House of Assembly to urge the lawmakers to act on the case of the victim.

The 22-year-old was reportedly killed inside a Bus Rapid Transit vehicle on her way from the Lekki area of the State on the 26th of February.

The protesters, who came to the Assembly with the elder sister of the deceased, said it was painful that such an incident happened especially in a government owned Bus.

They also called for more efforts by the State government to ensure the security of lives and property.

Mr Obasa who said he and his colleagues are very concerned about the incident, sympathised with the family and friends of the victim.

While urging Nigerians not to preempt the police which is investigating the case, he said the House will not take its eyes off the ball on the issue to ensure justice is served appropriately.