Mudashiru Obasa representing Agege Constituency 1 has been re-elected as the Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, while Mojisola Lasbat Meranda of Apapa Constituency 1 emerged as the Deputy Speaker.

The election of the Speaker and other principal officers of the house was conducted shortly after Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu declared the 10th Lagos Assembly open.

On the 5th of June, 2019, the 9th Lagos State House of Assembly was inaugurated.

The four-year journey came to an end on the 6th of June, 2023 as the 10th Assembly took over the baton after an election that saw the emergence of 20 returning lawmakers and 20 newly elected members.

The State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu was among dignitaries that witnessed another memorable moment in the history of the State Assembly.

Commending the 9th Assembly for its support in the last four years, Governor Sanwo-Olu declared the 10th Assembly open.

The election of the Speaker and other principal officers of the house followed.

The member representing Ifako-Ijaye constituency, Temitope Adedeji Adewale, nominated Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa as the Speaker of the 10th Assembly.

Without opposition, Obasa was declared Speaker, while Mojisola Lasbat Meranda of Apapa Constituency 1 emerged as the Deputy Speaker.

Other principal officers of the house were also announced.

The house elected Noheem Adams representing Eti-Osa constituency 1 as the Majority Leader of the 10th Assembly, while Damola Kasunmu of Ikeja Constituency 2 became Deputy Majority Leader.

Mojeed Fatai of Ibeju-Lekki Constituency 1 emerged as the Chief Whip of the house, as David Setonji of Badagry Constituency 2 is the new Deputy Chief Whip of the 10th Assembly

The Clerk of the House, Olalekan Onafeko said the election of Obasa as the Speaker and Meranda as the Deputy Speaker, was a unanimous decision taken by the 40 members.

The emergence of Mudashiru Obasa as the Speaker for the third time, makes him the longest serving Speaker in the State Assembly.

As the 10th Assembly begins legislative business, Obasa assured citizens of the state of a robust house and more impactful laws.