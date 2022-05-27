Akeredolu condemns attack on construction site in Owo

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has condemned in strong terms, the attack on a construction site in Owo, where two people were killed and a foreign construction worker abducted.

Governor Akeredolu visited the scene of the incident on Thursday in company of the commissioner of Police, Mr Oyeyemi Oyediran, Special Adviser to the Governor on security and commander of the Amotekun Corps, Akogun Tunji Adeleye, and the commissioner for Infrastructure, Lands and Housing, Engr. Raimi Aminu.

The workers were working on the 4.7Kilometre Ifesanmi-Mobil-Ikare Akoko Junction dualisation road project in Owo.

The Governor expressed shock at the ugly incident, while stressing that it is unfortunate that such occurrence could happen in Ondo State of today.

He said: ”I am shocked. Seriously, this development is not expected in Ondo state of today. Ondo state is where we take security very serious.

“It has been part of our pride that we ensure security of lives and property by making sure that all the security apparatus are working well “