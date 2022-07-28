Update: Amotekun confirms two injured in Owo construction site attack

Two workers of Craneburg Construction Company in Owo local government area of Ondo have been seriously injured over an attack by unknown gunmen at the construction site.According to reports, the workers whose names are yet to be known were attacked at about 9:45 pm on Wednesday during a dynamite explosion unleashed by the hoodlums.

It was gathered that the gunmen shot sporadically into the air and damaged the windscreen of the trailers at the construction site and thereafter, bolted.

Advertisement

It was also gathered that the injured people have been taken to the nearest hospital and are responding to treatment.

Confirming the report, the Commander of the Ondo state Security Network Agency, Amotekun Corps, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye who spoke Journalists as soon as he was leaving the construction site where the attack occurred, said ” I am just leaving the scene now where I went to assess the situation and I realized that the two security men on ground were injured as the attackers shot into the air.

Advertisement

Advertisement

” They got the windscreen of the Caterpillar of the construction company damaged and the injured men have been receiving treatment at a nearby hospital.

According to Akogun who doubles as the Special Adviser to the Ondo State Governor on Security Matters, “by the grace of God, the situation is under control and I urge everyone to go about their normal businesses as I am on my way back to the Technical College where the newly recruited Amotekun officers are undergoing training, he said.