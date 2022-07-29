Update: Terrorists kill one soldier, injured two in Zuma Rock attack

The Thursday night terrorist attack on troops of the Nigerian army at a checkpoint near Zuma rock has reportedly left one solider dead and two others injured.

TVC News had on Thursday night reported a shootout between the troops and suspected criminals, but could not confirm if it was a terrorist attack.

It was however later gathered that the terrorists came in Hilux to attack troops of 102 Battalion Check point at Zuma arrangement Abuja, the boundary between Abuja and Niger State.

Military Intelligence says, the terrorists on arriving the Check point opened fire, taking troops by surprise.

Reinforcement team from Guards Brigade have since been deployed to beef up security within 102 Battalion barracks and FCT environs.