Breaking: Military deploys soldiers to check point near Zuma rock

The Nigerian military has deployed soldiers to the check point near Zuma rock in Niger state after gunshots were fired.

TVC News cannot independently confirm if the shoot out is a robbery or bandit activity in the Area.

This is happening few hours after the National Security Council says it is coming with new strategies in fighting terrorism in the country.

The National Security Adviser disclosed this after the meeting, adding that the Service Chiefs are already working on new strategies in fighting criminalities in the country.

The meeting, which is the second in one week, is a reflection of the worsening insecurity in the country and the increasing pressure on President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to find a lasting solution to the widespread violent crime across the country.

The national security adviser also says the Security Chiefs assured Mr. President that there will be a renewed momentum against terrorism.

The NSA also revealed that the Council is in the process of winding up a special investigation panel on the Kuje Correctional Center attack with a view to holding those found culpable accountable for their actions.