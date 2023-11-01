Egypt has deployed tanks near the Gaza border crossing at Rafah.

Fears of refugees crossing into Egypt prompted the deployment of dozens of armored vehicles along the border.

As the fighting between Israel and Hamas in Gaza continues, Egypt has kept the Rafah border crossing largely closed, only allowing aid trucks into Gaza.

This comes just hours after Yemen publicly launched attacks on Israel, with Egypt now taking action.

Egypt’s Prime Minister, Mostafa Madbouly, told leaders in Sinai that the country is prepared to sacrifice millions of lives to ensure that no one encroaches upon its territory.

However, Egypt’s ability to station forces in the Sinai Peninsula is restricted by a 1979 peace treaty with Israel.

However, in the past, Israel has approved Egypt breaking the agreement in order to combat an Islamic insurgency in the region.

Prime Minister Madbouly reiterated Egypt’s commitment to defending its land and sovereignty during the Islam-Hamas conflict.

The Houthi rebels in Yemen, backed by Iran, declared on Tuesday, “Our armed forces have launched a large batch of ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as a large number of drones on various Israeli enemy targets in the occupied Palestinian territories.”

According to the head of Egypt’s State Information Service, 250 aid vehicles have entered Gaza in the last ten days, with thousands more on the way.

Egyptian officials have blamed Israeli inspections for delaying the delivery of desperately needed humanitarian aid to the territory.