PDP Governors, have applauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his intervention in the crisis in Rivers State between F.C.T minister Nyesome Wike and Rivers State governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Briefing newsmen after it’s closed door meeting, Bauchi state governor Bala Mohammed said the matter will be resolved using every available avenue.

For many political pundits and analysts, it was not a question of if the bubble burst, but when.

The toll of the crisis rocking the political atmosphere in Rivers State escalated at the weekend when 24 members of the state assembly moved to impeach the governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

Advertisement

This led to different chain of events, and the state has been simmering in political tension since then.

The PDP Governors say they cannot sit and watch on as the crisis engulfs one of their own, they welcomed the swift intervention of the commander in Chief, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Among other matters discussed at the PDP meeting was the recent outcome of the supreme court Judgment.

As the events continue to unfold, it appears the power tussle in the state between the supporters of the two major actors has only just begun as political realignments continue.