Residents of Michika Local Government in Adamawa state have commended President Bola Tinubu for the recent approval of University of Agriculture in the area.

But they still want the federal government to come to their aid by rebuilding schools and other infrastructure destroyed by the Boko Haram outlaw sect.

Owolabi Adenusi reports that according to the data released by the United Nations Children’s Fund(UNICEF) in 2018 more than 1400 schools in the Northeast Nigeria have been destroyed since the conflict began.

At least 1000 teachers killed and more than one thousand children abducted.

The outlaw sect during its reign of terror in Adamawa state occupied seven local government areas of the state and Michika local government was one of them.

Many schools structures, hospitals, and roads in the worst hit areas were wrecked by the extremist group.

Some residents of Michika including Brigadier General Buba Marwa and Minister of Education have been working hard to return out the of school children back to the classroom after the liberation of Michika by the Nigeria troop.

The minister of Education who is one of the illustrious indigenes of the town is asking residents here to support the effort of the Tinubu led administration in sustaining the peace in the area.

Many critical stakeholders thank president Tinubu for appointing the Minister into his cabinet, while the residents called on the President to assist Michika in rebuilding.

Despite the restoration of peace in Michika, farming activities are yet to fully commence due to pockets of attacks on farming communities by the insurgents.