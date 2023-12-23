Kaduna Emir Ahmed Bamali of Zazzau, has raised concern about the rising cases of girl child abuse within the region.

He says there is an urgent need for traditional and religious leaders to endorse and support the education of their daughters.

According to government reports, over 600,000 children in Kaduna state are currently out of school.

Among them are adolescents girls faced with unique challenges that either prevent them from accessing education or hinder their completion of secondary schooling.

This situation has raised significant concerns.

The Federal government assisted by the World Bank initiated interventions through the Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) is making efforts to turn the tides.

The Project Coordinator, highlighted the influential role of traditional leaders in communities, particularly in promoting educational programs for girls.

In Zaria, the team is engaging and collaborating with traditional rulers to ensure the success of these initiatives.

During this engagement, the Emir of Zazzau raised an alarm over the increasing cases of girl child abuse, and emphasised the importance of education in addressing this issue.

The officials involved believe this initiative signifies a crucial turning point in the region’s educational landscape, offering positive changes and opportunities for countless adolescent girls.