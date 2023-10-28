Residents in Minna have expressed satisfaction with the ruling of the supreme court that affirmed the election of president Bola Tinubu.

They believe President Tinubu will be more focused now to deliver on his promises.

Thursday the 26th of October will go down in history as the day when the supreme court affirmed the election of president Bola Tinubu over litigations filed by other contestants from the 2023 general elections.

Some residents and traders in Niger state expressed satisfaction with the ruling of the apex court while calling on the government to set policies that will improve economic conditions for the common man.

Prices of food items are constantly on the increase in the market even right here in northern Nigeria where the majority of the food consumed is grown.