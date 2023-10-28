The Federal government has promised to improve on the security and privacy of the personal data of citizens with the aid of the existing data protection law.

The National Commissioner and CEO of the National Data Protection Commission Vincent Olatunji disclosed this at the opening of a two-day dialogue on internet governance organised by Accountability Lab Nigeria in Abuja.

He said in an effort to enhance data protection and privacy for Nigerians, the federal government had resolved to be proactive in safeguarding personal information to ensure compliance with global data regulations.

He called on citizens to be more aware of their digital rights to avoid their rights being violated.