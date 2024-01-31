Commander of Nigerian Army Corps of Artillery Kontagora, Major General Markus Kangye, has appealed for Unity in Nigeria’s continued battle against terrorism and insurgency.

He called for a societal approach during the Combined West Africa Social Activities event, fostering camaraderie and understanding.

The Nigeria Army has grappled with insurgency for the past two decades, with intelligence gaps and informant activities prolonging the conflict.

Major General Kangye stressed the collaborative effort required beyond the military.

The Army General adds that the Armed Forces require intelligence gathered from all segments of the society to address the security challenges.

Families of military officers and host communities gathered for .

The West African Social Activities WASA, a tradition dating back centuries.

The event saw military families come together for cultural activities, fostering connections with host communities.

Cultural activities were performed as well as pleasantries exchanged with their host communities

The WASA event symbolizes not only the end of this year’s training activities but also the beginning of a new chapter as the Nigerian Army prepares for the challenges of 2024.