Gov. El-Rufai Visits Kagoro Chiefdom, Assures Residents Of Improved Safety

Following the surge in terrorist attacks and other acts of criminality in Kaduna state, the Governor there Nasir El-Rufai has again assured citizens that the government is working hard to put an end to the sad tale.

He says the establishment of a military theater command in the North West region is in the works and the Chief of Defence staff Lieutenant Gen. Lucky Irabor will be visiting the state next week to carry out evaluations.

The Governor revealed this when he visited Kagoro chiefdom in Kaura local government area of the state to sympathize with the people over the recent terrorist attacks that claimed at least 37 lives.

He reiterated that insecurity bedeviling the region requires that a theater command be established there while appealing to residents to always recourse to the law.

The Chief of Kagoro, Ufuwai Bonet says his people now live in fear as the attackers have promised to invade their communities again.

He appealed to the governor for improved protection of lives and property in the state and the country.