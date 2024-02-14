The Lagos State Government says residents will soon enjoy uninterrupted power supply across the state.

This forms plans by the government to improve electricity supply daily in communities to further stimulate investments and boost the standard of living.

The state commissioner for energy and mineral resources, Abiodun Ogunleye spoke at an interactive session with stakeholders in the power sector.

Mr ogunleye tasks stakeholders on the need to take lead roles in the provision, generation, transmission, distribution, and marketing of electricity to residents as soon as the new electricity law is passed.