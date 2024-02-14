The Taraba State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has issued a warning over the rising distribution and abuse of Methamphetamine, commonly known as ‘ICE,’ in Taraba state which has a negative effect on the youths.

The state Commander of NDLEA, Nanzing Daniel Sallah, who issued the warning at a sensitization program for principals of public secondary schools in the state urged parents, caregivers to remain vigilant.

The influence of drug abuse which is now raising the Crime rate among youth in Taraba state is getting disturbing.

The state is battling hard to contain kidnapping, banditry and other violent crimes, but it is now confronted with drug abuse among youth.

For instance Methamphetamine, also known as ICE, is gaining popularity among youths in Taraba due to its odourless nature, making it harder for parents to detect its use.

This latest trend among youths in the state necessitated this sensitization program for principals of secondary schools by the Taraba state Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, to brainstorm on how to curb the menace among school children.

State Commander of the Narcotics Agency at the forum emphasized the need for heightened awareness and vigilance among parents to curb its spread.

The State Commissioner for Education, announced plans to set up guidance and counseling units in all schools to discourage students from taking to drugs.

The Wife of Taraba State Governor appreciated the NDLEA for leading the fight against drug abuse and pledged her support for initiatives aimed at eradicating the scourge across the state.

Participants at the sensitization program also spoke on some innovative approaches they would adopt to ensure students in their various schools join the campaign against drug abuse.

The alarming rise in the distribution and abuse of Methamphetamine, also known as ‘ICE,’ calls for collaborative efforts among law enforcement agencies, educational institutions, and community stakeholders to tackle the scourge.