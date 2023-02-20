Advertisement

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA have intercepted Consignments of illicit drugs including cocaine, methamphetamine and its precursor chemical ephedrine going into different parts of the world at the Murtala Muhammad International Airports, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport and some courier companies.

At least three traders at the Trade Fair complex in the Ojo area of Lagos were arrested in connection with attempts to export a fredene concealed in bunches of fishing threads at the SAHCO export shed of the Lagos Airport.

NDLEA also intercepted a 29 year old at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja while attempting to board a Turkish Airline flight with 4.5 kilograms of methamphetamine concealed in false bottoms of his traveling bag.

Three different Courier firms in Lagos operatives intercepted cocaine Consignments weighing 400 grams each. Two other consignments containing 500 grams and 100 grams of methamphetamine were also blocked from being shipped to New Zealand after they were discovered concealed in food items.

No fewer than two medium 684 900 pills of Tramadol another pharmaceutical opioids were seized by operatives during interdiction operations in some states in the past week.

According to a statement by the Director, Media & Advocacy, NDLEA, Femi Babafemi “At the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, NAIA, Abuja, vigilant operatives of the Agency intercepted a 29-year-old Apeh Kelvin Ogbonna while attempting to board Turkish airline flight TK0624 going through Istanbul to Cyprus, with 4.5 kilograms of methamphetamine concealed in false bottoms of his travelling bag. The suspect claimed he was running a boutique business in Enugu before he decided to travel to Cyprus for a degree in Business Administration.