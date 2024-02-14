The commissioner of police in Anambra State, CP Aderemi Adeoye, has decorated ten newly promoted officers of the command.

He urged them to be more professional in their conduct.

In his speech, the CP emphasised that the police profession is a national call to duty, stating that promotions come with more duties, while new postings come with new tasks and tests of ability.

He thanked the ten newly promoted officers and challenged them to justify their elevation by demonstrating their dedication to the nation and humanity.

Advertisement

The Commissioner of Police, who recounted his experiences against insurgents, warned officers against lobbying for postings, noting that he never lobbied for any of his postings but instead accepted them in good faith and saw them as an opportunity to demonstrate his skills.

In a vote of thanks, ACP Collins Eruogu on behalf of the newly decorated officers appreciated the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Egbetokun, the Police Service Commission, and CP Adeoye, for the promotion, adding that the promotion will motivate them to continue being outstanding and professional in the discharge of their duties.

The decorated officers included David Iloyanomon, former DCP Administration, who was promoted and now posted to Taraba State as Police Commissioner; four officers promoted from Chief Superintendent of Police to the rank of Assistant Commissioners of Police, four officers promoted from Superintendents of Police to Chief Superintendent of Police; as well as one officer promoted from Assistant Superintendent of Police to Deputy Superintendent of Police.