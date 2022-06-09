Zamfara Police Decorates 152 Newly promoted officers

The Zamfara State Police Command has decorated One hundred and fifty two newly Promoted officers

The Inspector General of Police Usman Alkali Baba in Collaboration with the Police Service Commission approved the promotion of personnel across the country

The Officers are Promoted to their next ranks

While Congratulating the newly promoted officers on behalf of the Inspector General of Police, the Commissioner of police in charge of Zamfara Command Ayuba Elkanah charged them to be more determined and committed to their duty at all times

He urges them to consider their promotion as an additional responsibility, that requires more professionalism, hard work and discipline

Those Promoted are two Deputy Supritendant of Police (DSP) to Supritendant of Police (SP), eleven Assistant Supritendant of Police (ASP) to Deputy Supritendant of Police (DSP), forty seven Assistant Supritendant of Police ASP II to Assistant Supritendant of Police ASP I and ninety two police Inspector to Assistant Supritendant of Police (ASP II)

Delivering a vote of thanks on behalf of the newly promoted officers, DSP Nuhu Samuel expressed their unalloyed appreciation to the Inspector General of Police, the Police Service Commission and the Zamfara Commissioner of Police for considering them worthy of the promotion

They promise to redouble their efforts and commitment in the discharge of their Constitutional Responsibility

The ceremony was attended by Senior officers, Area Commanders and men of the Command, family and relations of the newly Promoted officers and other well wishers among other dignitaries.

Police in Zamfara State have been under immense pressure owing to the activities of Killer gangs who have made the State a no go area killing,looting, maiming and abducting at will.

This decision to promote and decorate officers for gallantry is a step in the right direction.

The State government which has done its bit to encourage officers for a show of gallantry will also be pleased for this decision to decorate and promote officers for a show of gallantry.