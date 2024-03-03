The inefficient power supply in Nigeria is a major factor limiting the country’s economic progress, The newly sworn-in President of The Nigerian Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers, Engr Felix Olu, emphasised this during his investiture ceremony in Abuja.

The newly sworn-in President, who has been acting since April 2023, officially began his tenure on January 1st, 2024.

He says this ceremony is a formal introduction and a call for support from members, the government, and the public.

Meanwhile, The new president commended engineers globally for their collective efforts in maintaining technological advancement worldwide.

He outlined the initiatives undertaken during his role as acting president and articulated his vision as the new President of the institute.

As his first official assignment , Engr Felix administered the oath of office on the members of the executive council that will work closely with him to achieve his mission.