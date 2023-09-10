President Bola Tinubu says the inclusion of the African Union in the G-20, opens opportunities for future membership of the group in a manner that reflects the relative balance of power and inclusiveness of humanity as One Family.

President Tinubu who addressed world leaders at the 18th G-20 Leaders’ Summit, in New Delhi, India, said Nigeria is committed to play a major role within the G-20 and contribute to shaping a more equitable world.

President Bola Tinubu says the theme of the Summit: which is – ‘One Earth. One Family. One Future,’ emphasises the interconnectedness of global affairs and the need for collaborative efforts.

President Tinubu called for global unity and cooperation in tackling pressing challenges, fostering inclusiveness, and establishing a fairer world order.

Nigeria’s President acknowledged the vital role of the G-20 in shaping a rules-based world order that promotes shared prosperity and security.

He emphasized that most of today’s pressing issues are international in character and cannot be addressed without multilateral cooperation.”

The President urged greater solidarity among nations, tasking advanced economies to support disadvantaged regions in the Global South and to promote climate justice.

President Tinubu urged the Global North, advanced economies, and multilateral institutions to mobilize resources and direct efforts to where help is needed most in the disadvantaged Global South.

Nigeria’s President also called for the strengthening of international frameworks for resource mobilization and governance that are based on the principles of justice, equity, and fairness.

