The acting Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has condemned the murder of SP Bako Angbashim, who was, at the time of his passing the Divisional Police Officer, Ahoada Division in Rivers State.

The DPO was said to be murdered, and mutilated by some armed criminals in Ahoada area of Rivers State on Friday, while on operation in the area.

Now, the IGP has ordered immediate investigation, arrest, and prosecution of all the culprits that carried out the act; adding that such an act is not only an affront on our national status but also a reflection of a lack of patriotism and gross illegality.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, The Rivers State Police Command has assured that killers of the DPO Bako Angbashim will be brought to book.

Commissioner of Police, Nwoyi Polycarp gave this assurance during a visit to personnel of the ahoada division.

Also, Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara has declares prime suspect, Gift David Okpara Okpolowu (a.k.a. 2-Baba) and gang members wanted.

Advertisement

The governor Places one hundred-million-naira bounty on prime suspect for anyone with useful information that would lead to his arrest and prosecution.