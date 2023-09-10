10 years after it was initiated the Niger state government has signed a fresh contract worth 11.6 billion naira for the completion of the abandoned 3 arms zone project.

The project was initiated in 2013 by the Babangida Aliyu administration but was abandoned close to completion.

The contract for the 3 arms zone project was awarded in 2013 by the former Governor Muazu Babangida Aliyu administration is a replica of the Abuja three arms zone meant to accommodate the government house, the legislative quarters and the Judiciary in the state.

The former government of Abubakar Bello sold both the lands and the buildings under construction in the three arm zone to commissioners and permanent secretaries a decision the present governor Umaru Bago has reversed.

The Governor has also signed a contract of 11.6 billion naira to complete the project and restore the original plan.

The government also signed another contract agreement for the conversion of the abandoned three star Shiroro Hotel limited in Minna to Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University Teaching Hospital at the cost of N18.9 billion.

The projects are expected to be completed in 18 months.

