The Social Democratic Party SDP Kogi State Governorship Candidate, Murtala Yakubu Ajaka said if Elect as the Governor of Kogi State come November 11 Election, he will pay for the West African Examination Council WAEC fees for all candidates across the state throughout his administration.

Murtala made the promise when his consultation team visited the palace of the Onu Ankpa to seek his Royal Blessings in Ankpa Local government area of Kogi state.

The visit to the palace of Onu of Ankpa where he received Royal blessings later turned into a carnival.

The team also visited the Christian community and the council of Ulamas before heading for Friday prayers.

The Governorship Candidate of People’s Redemption Party PRP who stepdown for Murtala Yakubu Ajaka said he collapse his structures and others because of his Good works and kindness.

The Governorship consultation team later moved to the Ankpa Stadium where they spent hours to get to the podium through the crowds.

The people of Ankpa said they have decided to vote for Muritala Yakubu Ajaka because of his track records.

The SDP Governorship candidate Murtala Yakubu Ajaka said the love shown to him by the people of Ankpa have motivated him to pilot the change the people have been yearning for.

The consultation is expected to continue in other local government Area of the state.

