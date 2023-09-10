Nigeria’s coordinating minister of health and social welfare Ali Pate has revealed that the nation’s healthcare sector will move forward and be guided by a three key point agenda of Saving lives, reducing pain both physically and financially as well as producing health.

This formed the crux of the unveiling of the nation’s health sector agenda tagged ‘ renewed hope for Nigeria’s health and social welfare’.

This is the first official event with the media to reveal plans for the health sector since the coordinating minister of health and social welfare assumed office a few weeks ago.

The minister will be working with the highest budget ever allocated to the health sector.

For the first time an all-time high amount of one point five eight trillion compared to two hundred and seventy-eight billion allocated in 2015 has been budgeted.

This is eight percent of Nigeria’s total budget compared to five percent for 2022.

The coordinating minister of health and social welfare alongside the minister of state for health are both here to unveil the agenda for the health sector and to set the ball in motion to improve not only health care service delivery to Nigerians, but also to improve health security and health outcomes for all Nigerians mainly through digitization.

The push here is to kick start what is needed within the next three to twelve months and will be driven by mainly digitization, through expanding the production of the workforce that has been lost due to brain drain.

Funding for the healthcare still remains top of the list and the coordinating minister says this present administration is willing to go all the way on improving the health sector.

This unveiling follows a three-day ministerial briefing session organized by the federal ministry of health and social welfare on the realities of the health and social welfare sector as it begins to create an ambitious but realistic blueprint for Nigeria’s healthcare system.

Some of the things to anticipate on the renewed hope for Nigeria’s health and social welfare agenda.

Effectiveness of health governance Effective Regulation More Accountability Improving health Data

5 Increase in efficiencies of our health care service deliver

Strengthen our hospital infrastructure Increase the quality of care Transform our human resources for health Prioritize equity and be people oriented in service delivery Unlock value chains to enable production of medical devices, products and pharmaceuticals Ensuring health security

