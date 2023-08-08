The First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu CON, has received in audience the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Bank of Industry, Mr Olukayode Pitan, and the Executive Director Micro Enterprises of the Bank, Mabel Ndagi.

According to the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, the Bank of Industry has a platform of data base of over two point five million (2.5million) people across the 36 states of the Federation and is ready to partner with the First Lady on her pet project, the Renewed Hope Initiative, RHI.

Mr Pitan said the bank, which has a long history of partnering with government, also has as part of its agenda the promotion of women, youth and children similar to the RHI.

He expressed optimism that the Initiative would go a long way in ameliorating the hardship of women, especially at the grassroots level, in areas of agriculture, health, social investment, education and economic empowerment, which are also the focus areas for the bank.

Advertisement

Resonding, the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, thanked the guests for their willingness to share in the vision of the Renewed Hope Initiative and support the Initiative.

She said she is particularly gladdened by the fact that such a reputable bank with Triple A rating is ready to come on board of the Renewed Hope Initiative.

The First Lady noted that the focus of the RHI are the vulnerable women who do not have collaterals for start-up loans, hence the Initiative would be looking forward to the bank for help in this area.

Senator Tinubu expressed her optimism for a fruitful collaboration between the RHI and the Bank of Industry.

The MD/CEO of the Bank later presented a copy of the Annual General Report of the Bank of Industry to the First Lady.